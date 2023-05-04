All civilians to be evacuated from Avdiivka soon

Serhii Teliatytskyi, commander of the Tavriia front Joint Defence Forces Centre, has reported that Ukraine is striving to evacuate all civilians from the war-torn city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Teliatytskyi during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Teliatytskyi: "There are still civilians remaining in Avdiivka. There are very few of them, and it is likely that in the near future, all civilians will be evacuated from Avdiivka."

Details: Teliatytskyi added that earlier this year, all civilians had been evacuated from the city of Marinka, which is located about one hour away to the southwest from Avdiivka. He explained that evacuation from the city was still ongoing.

Teliatytskyi said that over the course of the past 24 hours, Russia has lost around two companies’ worth of military personnel (killed or injured) on the Tavriia front. He said Russian occupation forces were resorting to "cannon-fodder assaults", sending their troops on assault operations without sufficient fire cover.

Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 28 pieces of Russian military equipment, four ammunition storage points, two UAVs, four armoured combat vehicles, an Osa anti-aircraft missile system, and an S-300 missile system on the Tavriia front in the past day.

Teliatytskyi reported that Russian forces had carried out 24 attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian forces.

He explained that on the Tavriia front, the majority of the Russian forces consisted of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, rather than the Wagner Group.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!