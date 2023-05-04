All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French Foreign Minister voices concern over Russian ex-President's calls for Zelenskyy's assassination after drone attack on Kremlin

European PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 12:19

Catherine Colonna, French Foreign Minister, has expressed concern over Russian Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev's calls for the assassination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Source: Colonna on air on Radio France, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Medvedev has once again stood out with his outrageous statements, a regrettable verbal escalation. Once again, this escalation comes from Russia, once again, he is trying to intimidate, no doubt to find reasons that could justify the unjustifiable," the French Foreign Minister said.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, the Kremlin's press service said that Ukrainian drones had "attempted to launch an attack" on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Kremlin called the attack a "planned terrorist action" and "an attempt on the life of the Russian president". Serhii Nykyforov, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, said that Ukraine had no information about the alleged night attacks on the Kremlin.

Following the attack, Medvedev called for the "physical elimination" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the context of this attack that he would take everything coming out of the Kremlin "with a very large shaker of salt".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: