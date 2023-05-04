French Foreign Minister voices concern over Russian ex-President's calls for Zelenskyy's assassination after drone attack on Kremlin

Catherine Colonna, French Foreign Minister, has expressed concern over Russian Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev's calls for the assassination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Source: Colonna on air on Radio France, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Medvedev has once again stood out with his outrageous statements, a regrettable verbal escalation. Once again, this escalation comes from Russia, once again, he is trying to intimidate, no doubt to find reasons that could justify the unjustifiable," the French Foreign Minister said.

Background: Earlier, the Kremlin's press service said that Ukrainian drones had "attempted to launch an attack" on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Kremlin called the attack a "planned terrorist action" and "an attempt on the life of the Russian president". Serhii Nykyforov, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, said that Ukraine had no information about the alleged night attacks on the Kremlin.

Following the attack, Medvedev called for the "physical elimination" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the context of this attack that he would take everything coming out of the Kremlin "with a very large shaker of salt".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!