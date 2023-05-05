Explosion and fire occur at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia for second day in a row

Explosion and fire have occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery; SCREENSHOT

An explosion and fire have occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai for the second time in two days, allegedly due to a drone attack.

Source: Baza; RIA Novosti (Russian news outlets) on Telegram

Details: The Baza Telegram channel reported that there was another explosion on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery. Allegedly, a drone attacked the plant at 08:30, hitting one of the installations and causing a fire to break out.

And RIA Novosti, citing emergency services, reported that the cause of the new fire at the Ilsky Oil Refinery was "spontaneous combustion of a previous fire after a drone attack."

The staff have been evacuated. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

At 09:39, RIA Novosti reported that the fire had been extinguished.

Previously:

The Ilsky oil refinery caught fire on the night of 3-4 May. It was alleged that 4 drones took part in the attack, which lasted for almost an hour.

UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia would have to change its fuel supply system due to regular attacks on storage bases in the areas bordering Ukraine.

UK Intelligence believes that Russia will continue to have incidents on its railways in the areas bordering Ukraine.

