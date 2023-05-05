All Sections
Explosion and fire occur at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia for second day in a row

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 5 May 2023, 09:50
Explosion and fire occur at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia for second day in a row
Explosion and fire have occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery; SCREENSHOT

An explosion and fire have occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai for the second time in two days, allegedly due to a drone attack.

Source: Baza; RIA Novosti (Russian news outlets) on Telegram

Details: The Baza Telegram channel reported that there was another explosion on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery. Allegedly, a drone attacked the plant at 08:30, hitting one of the installations and causing a fire to break out.

And RIA Novosti, citing emergency services, reported that the cause of the new fire at the Ilsky Oil Refinery was "spontaneous combustion of a previous fire after a drone attack."

The staff have been evacuated. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

 

At 09:39, RIA Novosti reported that the fire had been extinguished.

Previously:

