Explosion and fire occur at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia for second day in a row
An explosion and fire have occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai for the second time in two days, allegedly due to a drone attack.
Source: Baza; RIA Novosti (Russian news outlets) on Telegram
Details: The Baza Telegram channel reported that there was another explosion on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery. Allegedly, a drone attacked the plant at 08:30, hitting one of the installations and causing a fire to break out.
And RIA Novosti, citing emergency services, reported that the cause of the new fire at the Ilsky Oil Refinery was "spontaneous combustion of a previous fire after a drone attack."
The staff have been evacuated. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.
At 09:39, RIA Novosti reported that the fire had been extinguished.
Previously:
- The Ilsky oil refinery caught fire on the night of 3-4 May. It was alleged that 4 drones took part in the attack, which lasted for almost an hour.
- UK Defence Intelligence suggested that Russia would have to change its fuel supply system due to regular attacks on storage bases in the areas bordering Ukraine.
- UK Intelligence believes that Russia will continue to have incidents on its railways in the areas bordering Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!