Zelenskyy meets with Bahrain's Foreign Minister on his return to Kyiv

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 5 May 2023, 13:58
Zelenskyy meets with Bahrain's Foreign Minister on his return to Kyiv

Following his visits to Finland and the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a meeting in Kyiv with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

Source: President's website; Zelenskyy on social media

Details: On 5 May, Zelenskyy welcomed Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, who had arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

This is the first visit by a Bahraini Foreign Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in July 1992.

Zelenskyy described it as an important sign of cooperation and support between the two countries.

 

The president expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst countering full-scale Russian aggression, which has been repeatedly demonstrated during voting for the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

He stated that humanitarian aid from Bahrain is also significant for Ukraine and its citizens.

Zelenskyy stressed that he had offered the international community a Ukrainian formula for peace, and Ukraine would be grateful to "all states that really want to help Ukraine achieve peace".

The Ukrainian leader invited Bahrain to join the implementation of specific points of the "peace formula" and participate in the upcoming Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy drew the attention of the Bahraini Foreign Minister to the problem of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the search for ways to bring them back to their homeland and their families.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the participation of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the post-war recovery of Ukraine as well as on the country’s involvement in prospective cooperation projects in the humanitarian and economic spheres.

Zelenskyy emphasised the issue of mine clearance of large areas of Ukrainian territory contaminated by the hostilities and the practical need for the necessary equipment.

Background:

