All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets with Bahrain's Foreign Minister on his return to Kyiv

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 5 May 2023, 13:58
Zelenskyy meets with Bahrain's Foreign Minister on his return to Kyiv

Following his visits to Finland and the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a meeting in Kyiv with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

Source: President's website; Zelenskyy on social media

Details: On 5 May, Zelenskyy welcomed Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, who had arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

This is the first visit by a Bahraini Foreign Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in July 1992.

Zelenskyy described it as an important sign of cooperation and support between the two countries.

 

The president expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for its unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty amidst countering full-scale Russian aggression, which has been repeatedly demonstrated during voting for the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

He stated that humanitarian aid from Bahrain is also significant for Ukraine and its citizens.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy stressed that he had offered the international community a Ukrainian formula for peace, and Ukraine would be grateful to "all states that really want to help Ukraine achieve peace".

The Ukrainian leader invited Bahrain to join the implementation of specific points of the "peace formula" and participate in the upcoming Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy drew the attention of the Bahraini Foreign Minister to the problem of the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the search for ways to bring them back to their homeland and their families.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the participation of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the post-war recovery of Ukraine as well as on the country’s involvement in prospective cooperation projects in the humanitarian and economic spheres.

Zelenskyy emphasised the issue of mine clearance of large areas of Ukrainian territory contaminated by the hostilities and the practical need for the necessary equipment.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
01:20
"Hell has come to you." Will the village of Peremoha celebrate Victory Day after Russian occupation?
All News
Advertisement: