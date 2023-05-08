All Sections
Shahed drone night attack on Kyiv: 5 civilians injured, several buildings damaged

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 06:56
Shahed drone night attack on Kyiv: 5 civilians injured, several buildings damaged
Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

On the night of 7-8 May, air defence forces shot down more than 30 Russian Iranian-made Shahed drones over Kyiv. Five people have been injured as a result of the attack. 

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the last air raid, which lasted more than three and a half hours, the aggressor tried to strike using UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate it was Iranian Shahed barrage ammunition that attacked the capital from different directions.

More than 30 enemy drones were detected and destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv."

Details: According to Popko, six people have been injured and cars and a residential building have been damaged as a result of a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv.

Seven cars have been damaged, and another car caught on fire, probably due to falling debris in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Debris fell on a residential building; windows and facades have been damaged, more debris fell on the road, five people have been injured, and they were provided with medical assistance.

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a tank (five tonnes) was damaged, which led to a leak of diesel fuel, but the fuel did not catch fire. Fifteen trucks and five cars have been damaged in a car park. Furthermore, a gas pipeline  has been damaged, probably due to falling debris; the gas was shut off, and the fire was extinguished.

"Information about destruction and casualties in all of the city’s districts is being confirmed," Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

Background:

Advertisement: