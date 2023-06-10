Russians shelled centre of Avdiivka at large scale 12 times

In the time frame from the morning of 10 June to 14:00, the Russian military shelled the central part of Avdiivka 12 times.

Source: The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, in a comment to Suspilne

Quote from Barabash: "Since the morning, they have mostly been working [the Russians have been shelling – ed.] in the central part of the city.

There is no information about casualties. There was no serious destruction because there were no missile and aircraft strikes."

Details: According to Barabash, 1,730 residents remain in the city. Seven people left this week.

