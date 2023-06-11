The blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: the number of dead and missing in Kherson Oblast has increased

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the death toll from the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP has increased by one person, and five victims are now known for sure in Kherson Oblast.

Details: Five people died as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. 35 people are considered missing, including seven children.

As previously reported, 46 settlements were actually flooded in Kherson Oblast.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 settlements were flooded.

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

