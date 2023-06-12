All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 June 2023, 08:30
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot from the video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the settlement of Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022.

Source: 35th Separate Brigade of the Marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradskyi on Facebook; Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from 35 Separate Brigade: "As part of counteroffensive operations, Odesa marines have liberated the settlement of Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022.

As a result of the mopping-up operation in the settlement, about fifty Ruscists were killed, and four were taken prisoner. Today, the national flag is flying over Storozhove again, and it will be the same with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land."

 
Screenshot deepstatemap.live

Details: The defenders said the operation began at around 05:00. The marines disembarked from their armoured vehicles and launched an assault. The Russians resisted and fired using artillery, but the defenders managed to take the initiative and liberate Storozhove house by house.

The defenders posted a video from the liberated settlement.

The United Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front and Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence, also reported the liberation of Storozhove.

Background: 

  • Soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on 11 June.
  • Defence forces of the Tavriia front confirmed the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast. 
  • Later, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence reported that the Ukrainian military had liberated the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast near the recently liberated Blahodatne, and had advanced on the Bakhmut front and in the south.

Subjects: Donetsk region

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
