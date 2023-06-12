All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 June 2023, 08:30
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot from the video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the settlement of Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022.

Source: 35th Separate Brigade of the Marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradskyi on Facebook; Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from 35 Separate Brigade: "As part of counteroffensive operations, Odesa marines have liberated the settlement of Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022.

As a result of the mopping-up operation in the settlement, about fifty Ruscists were killed, and four were taken prisoner. Today, the national flag is flying over Storozhove again, and it will be the same with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land."

Advertisement:
 
Screenshot deepstatemap.live

Details: The defenders said the operation began at around 05:00. The marines disembarked from their armoured vehicles and launched an assault. The Russians resisted and fired using artillery, but the defenders managed to take the initiative and liberate Storozhove house by house.

The defenders posted a video from the liberated settlement.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The United Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front and Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence, also reported the liberation of Storozhove.

Background: 

  • Soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on 11 June.
  • Defence forces of the Tavriia front confirmed the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast. 
  • Later, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence reported that the Ukrainian military had liberated the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast near the recently liberated Blahodatne, and had advanced on the Bakhmut front and in the south.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
Donetsk region
Russian invaders kill 4 people in one day in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
Armed Forces of Ukraine move frontline on Avdiivka front, capture Russian positions
Armed Forces of Ukraine liberate Makarivka and advance on several fronts – Deputy Defence Minister
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: