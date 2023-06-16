Explosion in Kyiv, air defence systems operating

An explosion has occurred in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, said Vitalii Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from the mayor: "Explosion in the capital. In the Podilskyi district. There are still missiles flying at Kyiv."

Details: Residents also heard a number of sounds of air defence systems in operation.

Background:

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian occupiers had fired Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea. An air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine. The authorities reported that air defence systems were operating in Kyiv Oblast and the capital.

The Ukrainian Air Force also issued a warning of ballistic missile threats to three regions of Ukraine.

