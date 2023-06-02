Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion

In a case about citizens being denied access to a bomb shelter in Kyiv, three officials and a medical institution guard were served with a notice of suspicion.

Source: the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the Kyiv Police Department

Details: The four persons detained during an investigation of the tragic consequences of citizens being denied entry to a bomb shelter, were served with a notice of suspicion.

The first deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, the director of the medical institution and his deputy are suspected of professional negligence resulting in serious consequences, the security guard – of abandonment [of people] in danger which led to death.

The question about restricting measures is being considered.

What preceded: Policemen have interviewed the onlookers, victims and the staff of the medical institution. Onsite, the investigators seized service documentation and found the keys, which can be used to open the shelter from both sides. Then, law enforcement officers entered the bomb shelters and made sure that the doors have indeed been closed.

Within the course of the pre-trial investigation, the investigators detained four persons under the Article 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: the first deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, the director of the hospital, his deputy and the security guard.

Background:

On the night of 31 May, three people, including a child, were killed by Russian missile debris during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv.

The victims were trying to enter the bomb shelter of a hospital in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, but the doors were closed.

A criminal case was opened on this fact.

