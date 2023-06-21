Death of civilians in front of locked shelter: official from Kyiv City State Administration is tagged

Roman Tkachuk, Director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, has been placed under round-the-clock house arrest and given an electronic tag. Tkachuk is suspected of professional negligence that entailed serious consequences.

Source: Nadiia Maksymets, Press Secretary of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in comments; the Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: At a hearing on 21 June, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the prosecutor's request in full and chose the strictest measure of restraint that can be applied in such a situation, as stipulated by the law – round-the-clock house arrest (for two months) with the wearing of an electronic tracking device.

The suspect also has the following obligations: to appear before the investigator, prosecutor or court upon request; to notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of any change of residence; to refrain from communicating with witnesses and other suspects in the criminal proceedings, except for participation in procedural actions; and to provide the authorities with his or her passport.

Advertisement:

For reference: In this particular case where civilians were killed because the shelter was locked, law enforcement officers said Tkachuk had been served with a notice of suspicion.

The investigation found that the director’s improper performance of his official duties, and his lack of control over the maintenance and state of readiness of shelters, had led to people being killed and injured on the threshold of a closed shelter, which is a serious consequence.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!