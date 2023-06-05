Situation with bomb shelters in Kyiv critical – Minister of Strategic Industry

The situation with bomb shelters in the capital is critical because half of the tested shelters are not ready to host any people, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

Quote: "The results of the second day of work for the Kyiv shelter audit commission are ready. At the moment, a third of the city's shelters have already been audited. The situation remains critical: half of the checked shelters are not ready."

Details: The minister released information regarding the inspection of 1,849 bomb shelters thus far. Among those, 596 facilities (32%) were deemed unfit for use, and 242 (13%) were closed.

Results of a bomb shelter inspection in Kyiv photo: Kamyshin on Telegram

Klitschko reported that as of 07:00 on June 5, more than 1,600 shelters had been inspected, and it was found that 590 of them (or 37%) were in unsatisfactory condition.

The mayor also published data on the condition and availability of bomb shelters in various districts.

Klitschko reminded that for the past two years, US$3.2 million was allocated to the districts for construction of shelters, and added that the inspection was underway.

"I would like to attract the attention of heads of district administrations: according to the results of the inspection, there will be further appeals to the President regarding personnel appointments of the heads of districts with the worst performance indicators," the mayor concluded.

Background:

On the night of 1 June 2023, three people, including a child born in 2013, were killed in the capital of Ukraine during a missile attack by the Russian invaders.

Residents tried to get to a shelter at a clinic in the Desnianskyi district, but the door was locked.

Criminal proceedings were initiated in this case.

On June 3rd, the Holosiivsky Court of Kyiv implemented the preventive measure for the suspect involved in the case of a closed shelter near the hospital, where three individuals tragically lost their lives on the night of June 1st in the Desnyansky district of the capital. The court ordered house arrest for the officials involved, while the security guard of the hospital was taken into custody for two months without bail.

for two months without bail. On June 3, Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko stated that just one day after the introduction of the feedback service for assessing the condition of shelters, Kyiv residents filed more than a thousand complaints.

