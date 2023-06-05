All Sections
Situation with bomb shelters in Kyiv critical – Minister of Strategic Industry

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 June 2023, 09:29
The situation with bomb shelters in the capital is critical because half of the tested shelters are not ready to host any people, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin has said.

Source: Minister on Telegram

Quote: "The results of the second day of work for the Kyiv shelter audit commission are ready. At the moment, a third of the city's shelters have already been audited. The situation remains critical: half of the checked shelters are not ready."

Details: The minister released information regarding the inspection of 1,849 bomb shelters thus far. Among those, 596 facilities (32%) were deemed unfit for use, and 242 (13%) were closed.

 
Results of a bomb shelter inspection in Kyiv
photo: Kamyshin on Telegram

Klitschko reported that as of 07:00 on June 5, more than 1,600 shelters had been inspected, and it was found that 590 of them (or 37%) were in unsatisfactory condition.

The mayor also published data on the condition and availability of bomb shelters in various districts.

Klitschko reminded that for the past two years, US$3.2 million was allocated to the districts for construction of shelters, and added that the inspection was underway.

"I would like to attract the attention of heads of district administrations: according to the results of the inspection, there will be further appeals to the President regarding personnel appointments of the heads of districts with the worst performance indicators," the mayor concluded.

Background:

