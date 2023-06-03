All Sections
Locked shelter: court chooses pre-trial restrictions for four suspects

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 13:37
Locked shelter: court chooses pre-trial restrictions for four suspects

The Holosiivskyi court in Kyiv has chosen pre-trial restrictions for the suspects in the case of a locked shelter at a clinic near which three people died on the night of 1 June in the capital’s Desnianskyi district.

Source: Suspilne

Details: The first suspect in the case is Oleh Shyhalevych, director of the clinic. The prosecution requested 24-hour house arrest. The defence lawyer objected and requested that the measure be limited to overnight house arrest.

According to the defence, the clinic director is not to blame, since he is not responsible for access to shelters: the clinic’s security guard is.

He was placed under 24-hour house arrest.

The second suspect is Vasyl Desyk, deputy director of the technical department. The court also placed him under 24-hour house arrest for two months.

The court remanded the clinic’s security guard in custody for two months without bail.

He pleaded guilty, saying that "after the air raid started, he went to open the door of the clinic to let people in, but he didn't have time."

The first deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration was also placed under 24-hour house arrest. 

Background:

  • On the night of 1 June 2023, three people, including a child born in 2013, were killed in the capital during a missile attack by the Russian invaders.
  • Residents tried to get to a shelter at a clinic in the Desnianskyi district, but the door was locked.
  • Criminal proceedings were initiated in this case.

