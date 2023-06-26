All Sections
Emergency workers complete search and rescue operation in Kyiv building damaged in missile attack

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 26 June 2023, 03:32
Emergency workers complete search and rescue operation in Kyiv building damaged in missile attack
PHOTO BY STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The State Emergency Service has announced the completion of search and rescue operations in a high-rise building that suffered from a Russian attack on the night of 23-24 June.

Source: State Emergency Service on Facebook

Details: Emergency workers noted that the search and rescue operation has been completed in the 25-storey building that suffered from the Russian attack.

Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said that rescue workers managed to evacuate 24 people from the house; five people were killed.

Background: Debris from a Russian aerial target shot down on the night of 23-24 June damaged a 25-storey building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

