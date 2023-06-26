Emergency workers complete search and rescue operation in Kyiv building damaged in missile attack
The State Emergency Service has announced the completion of search and rescue operations in a high-rise building that suffered from a Russian attack on the night of 23-24 June.
Source: State Emergency Service on Facebook
Details: Emergency workers noted that the search and rescue operation has been completed in the 25-storey building that suffered from the Russian attack.
Serhii Kruk, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said that rescue workers managed to evacuate 24 people from the house; five people were killed.
Background: Debris from a Russian aerial target shot down on the night of 23-24 June damaged a 25-storey building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.
