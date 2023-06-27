Water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond is stable – Energoatom

The water level in the pond holding the water that cools the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), remains stable after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the draining of the Kakhovka reservoir.

Source: Energoatom in an announcement on 27 June

Quote: "Despite the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the situation remains stable and under control. As of 09:00 on 27 June, the water level in the cooling pond of Zaporizhzhia NPP is unchanged. Currently, it is 16.58 metres. This is enough to meet the plant’s needs.

The water level in the thermal power plant canal, from where the ZNPP pond is fed if necessary, is at the level of 11.15 metres. Note that recently the water level in the canal has not dropped significantly, and its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir. "

Details: Energoatom recalls that ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so since then there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond.

Background:

On the night of 6 June 2023, Russian invaders blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in occupied Nova Kakhovka, which led to the flooding of Kherson Oblast and increased the risks to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as the cooling pond could have been damaged.

On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, admitted that there was a threat of an explosion or accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant because Russia had mined the cooling pond.

On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia is preparing to commit a terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia NPP, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Zelenskyy insists that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant be fully liberated to prevent a catastrophe that Russia might cause.

