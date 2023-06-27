All Sections
Water level in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cooling pond is stable – Energoatom

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:01
ZNPP and cooling pond, photo by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

The water level in the pond holding the water that cools the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), remains stable after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the draining of the Kakhovka reservoir.

Source: Energoatom in an announcement on 27 June 

Quote: "Despite the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the situation remains stable and under control. As of 09:00 on 27 June, the water level in the cooling pond of Zaporizhzhia NPP is unchanged. Currently, it is 16.58 metres. This is enough to meet the plant’s needs.

The water level in the thermal power plant canal, from where the ZNPP pond is fed if necessary, is at the level of 11.15 metres. Note that recently the water level in the canal has not dropped significantly, and its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir. "

 

Details: Energoatom recalls that ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, so since then there has been no active evaporation of water from the cooling pond.

Background:

