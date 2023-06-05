All Sections
Ukraine will not use F-16 jets in counteroffensive this summer – Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 5 June 2023, 12:19
Ukraine will not use F-16 jets in counteroffensive this summer – Defence Minister
F-16, STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will not use F-16 fighter jets during the upcoming counteroffensive this summer, but the aircraft could be deployed in the autumn or winter.

Source: Reznikov in an interview with Japanese media outlet NHK

Quote: When asked about F-16 fighter jets, Reznikov replied that they would not change the situation this summer.

He said that it would take time to train Ukrainian pilots, and Ukraine will also have to agree with its partners to provide engineers and technical personnel who can deal with the maintenance and repair of these aircraft.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine will be ready to deploy F-16s in the autumn or winter.

Currently, some Western countries are training or have offered to train Ukrainian pilots to pilot these fighter jets.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Pentagon said that it would not challenge the transfer of US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by third countries.
  • Following a meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands agreed to facilitate the creation of an international coalition to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.
  • US President Joe Biden's administration has informed its European allies that the United States would allow them to send US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has stated that 48 F-16 fighter jets would be needed to liberate the country from the Russian invaders.

