All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion is terrible, city is flooding – Nova Kakhovka Mayor

Iryna Balachuk, Olga KyrylenkoTuesday, 6 June 2023, 09:42
Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion is terrible, city is flooding – Nova Kakhovka Mayor
Approximate locations of flooding in Nova Kakhovka. According to mayor as of 06:30 (marked in blue). Screenshot from Google.Maps

Volodymyr Kovalenko, the mayor of Nova Kakhovka, has said that the city is being flooded as a result of the occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam.

Source: Kovalenko in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Kovalenko: "The explosion is terrible because it affected not only the roadway, the dam, and unfortunately, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant itself, that is, the turbine hall, was blown up. The destruction is man-made; the volume of water is falling rapidly at the moment."

Details: The city’s mayor has information as of 06:30. He said that at that time, the Fairy Tale Grove zoo (Kazkova Dibrova) and the summer theatre were flooded, that the water had come up to a monument to Shevchenko, and that cafes and a playground in the city were flooded.

Advertisement:

A boat station and a yacht club were also flooded, and water had come up to Dniprovskyi Avenue.

Kovalenko said that it is currently difficult to get information from the city because there are interruptions in internet connections. He believes that it was the Russians who started jamming the signal to keep people in an information vacuum.

Local residents started writing about the dam blowing up at 05:00. At the same time, there is no information on whether there were one or several explosions.  

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The mayor added that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant had not been generating electricity in recent months.

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), with Kherson Oblast Military Administration confirming this information. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, noted that they had started the evacuation of the local population from dangerous areas.
  • According to Prokudin, the water will reach a critical level in five hours.
  • Police noted that the potential flood zone on the right bank of the Dnipro River includes the villages Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and part of the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.
  • The electricity supply was cut off in the Korabel microdistrict in Kherson due to flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP)  by the Russian invaders.
  • Zelenskyy has called an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defence Council due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year

7 settlements were liberated in counteroffensive – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's partners have no doubt that Ukraine is not involved in blowing up of Kakhovka HPP – Foreign Affairs Minister

Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

videoUkrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:28
The Armed Forces of Ukraine seized control of 16 sq. km in a week on the Bakhmut front
22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters
22:44
Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron
22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
21:58
photoRussians hit bridge in Donetsk Oblast killing one and wounding more civilians
21:48
Ukraine's successful counter-offensive could force Putin to negotiate – US Secretary of State
21:47
Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant: Crimea will not receive water for at least a year
21:46
Latvian Foreign Minister reveals what to expect from Vilnius summit
21:46
The tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP has become significantly shallow – satellite images
21:43
UN Secretary General "concerned" that Russia may withdraw from "grain agreement" in July
All News
Advertisement: