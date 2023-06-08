Heavy fighting for every metre of land continues on 4 fronts – General Staff report

On Thursday, 8 June, the 470th day of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the heaviest fighting took place on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where Russian units are attempting to advance and assault Ukrainian forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 June

Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted one missile strike and 27 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct around 30 attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian settlements.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out 18 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five Russian command posts, six clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, two anti-aircraft missile systems, eight field artillery units and two other critical Russian military targets.

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces are focusing their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where there is heavy fighting for each square metre. Over the course of today, 26 combat engagements took place on these fronts."

Details: The situation across various fronts in Ukraine was as follows:

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units there. Units of Russian forces are undergoing training on training grounds in the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border and is deploying units of territorial forces to reinforce its border defence. Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Myropillia, Sinne and Severynivka (Sumy Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Atynske, Bezsalivka, Myropillia and Ponomarenky (Sumy Oblast); and Krasne, Morokhovets, Lukiantsi, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Chuhunivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front , Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Kutkivka, Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front , Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Vesele (Donetsk Oblast). They shelled Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front , Russian forces are attempting to improve their tactical positions and carried out assault operations in the vicinity of Ivanivske, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Bila Hora (Donetsk Oblast). Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front , Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Sieverne and Opytne. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) and shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front , Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka, inflicting losses on Russian forces. Still, Russian troops shelled areas in and around Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front , Russian forces shelled Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, and Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast).

, Russian forces shelled Vuhledar, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, and Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and shelled Burlatske, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav, Antonivka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Background: Anonymous sources told Western media outlets that Ukraine started a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia on Thursday, 8 June 2023. Earlier, US officials said there was evidence that Ukraine may have launched the counteroffensive.

