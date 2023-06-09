All Sections
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 9 June 2023, 00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
KOMARENKO, SYRSKYI, TARNAVSKYI and Zelenskyy, photo from Zelenskyy's social media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are fierce battles going on in Donetsk Oblast, he is constantly in communication with military commanders.

Source: President in his evening address to Ukrainians on 8 June 

Quote: "Security. Constantly in communication with our military. With commanders of Khortytsia, Tavria, all those involved on the hottest fronts.

Donetsk Oblast, very tough battles. But there is a result, and I am grateful to everyone who provides this result!

Bakhmut – well done. Step by step. Thanks to each of our warriors!

Avdiivka, Mariinka, the whole east...

The situation in the south, the situation after the Russians blew up the dam of our dear Kakhovka – we see every detail. But I will not provide details today."

Details: Earlier, the president wrote in social networks about an "important meeting" with the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, the Commander of Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, and the chief of the operational department of the headquarters of the Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Komarenko. He did not provide details of the meeting.

Background: On 8 June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that "heavy fighting for every metre of land" continues on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivska, and Marinka fronts.

Anonymous sources told Western media outlets that Ukraine started a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia on Thursday, 8 June 2023. A few days before this, US officials had made an assumption about the beginning of the counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

