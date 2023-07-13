All Sections
Defenders advance south of Bakhmut, consolidate new positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 13 July 2023, 22:50
Defenders advance south of Bakhmut, consolidate new positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian defenders have advanced south of Bakhmut, prevented the Russian invaders from regaining their lost positions north of Bakhmut, and continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "EAST. Today, like yesterday, the situation in the east is hot. 

The enemy continued to attack on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Our defenders did their best to hold back the enemy, and they succeeded. Heavy fighting is currently underway.

On the southern flank of the Bakhmut front, like yesterday, there is an advance with fighting and strong enemy resistance. 

On the northern flank, the enemy attacked, trying to regain lost positions. But to no avail.

SOUTH. The offensive continues on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts. 

In the areas of Novodanylivka, Balka Shyroka, Mala Tokmachka and Novopokrovka, our troops have succeeded and are now consolidating the lines they have reached."

Details: Maliar has added that the Russians are now moving units and using all available reserves. 

Due to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are destroying Russian equipment storage points on a daily basis, the number of Russian attacks has slightly decreased, as Maliar commented on the situation in the south.

