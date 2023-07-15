The threat of using UAVs and ballistic missiles was announced in four oblasts

On the night of 14-15 July, the Air Force reported a threat of occupiers’ use of attack drones and ballistic weapons in four Oblasts.

Details: The Air Force reported that the threat of Russian UAVs was in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The use of ballistic missiles threatened Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Updated: At 02:06, the Air Force announced that the threat of attack UAVs had been cancelled.

Later, the Air Force also announced the end of an air-raid siren.

