The threat of using UAVs and ballistic missiles was announced in four oblasts
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 01:32
On the night of 14-15 July, the Air Force reported a threat of occupiers’ use of attack drones and ballistic weapons in four Oblasts.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine
Details: The Air Force reported that the threat of Russian UAVs was in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
The use of ballistic missiles threatened Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.
Updated: At 02:06, the Air Force announced that the threat of attack UAVs had been cancelled.
Later, the Air Force also announced the end of an air-raid siren.
