Russia faces dilemma due to fighting in lower Dnipro and counter-offensive in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian command is faced with a difficult choice: whether to reinforce its troops in Kherson Oblast of Ukraine with units from Zaporizhzhia Oblast or not.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on 19 July

Quote: "Since the start of July 2023, there has highly likely been an increase in fighting around the lower reaches of the Dnipro River. As well as intense combat on the eastern bank around the small Ukrainian bridgehead near the ruined Antonivka Bridge, small units of Russian and Ukrainian troops have also been contesting islands in the Dnipro delta.

Both sides are using small, fast motorboats, and Ukraine has successfully used tactical one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles to destroy some Russian boats.

Russia faces a dilemma in deciding whether to respond to these threats by strengthening its Dnipro Group of Forces at the expense of the stretched units facing the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Background: On 18 July, UK Defence Intelligence stated that Ukrainian and Russian troops had made minor advances on the frontline over the past week.

