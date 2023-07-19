Putin briefed on fire at test site in Crimea

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has been informed about the fire at the training site in Crimea, and the situation on the spot is being clarified.

Source: RBC news agency, citing Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President

Details: Answering a question about whether Putin was informed about the situation with the fire at the training site in Crimea, Peskov said: "For sure, the president is being informed. You know that Aksyonov (the so-called head of the Russian-occupied Crimea – ed.) reacted very quickly. We know there was a fire there. Measures are being taken. The situation is being clarified. I can't say more for now."

Background: Aksyonov claimed that a "fire" had occurred at the landfill in the Kirov district and that the investigative authorities would establish its cause.He announced the evacuation of residents from four settlements.

