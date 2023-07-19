All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin briefed on fire at test site in Crimea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 July 2023, 14:06
Putin briefed on fire at test site in Crimea

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has been informed about the fire at the training site in Crimea, and the situation on the spot is being clarified.

Source: RBC news agency, citing Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian President

Details: Answering a question about whether Putin was informed about the situation with the fire at the training site in Crimea, Peskov said: "For sure, the president is being informed. You know that Aksyonov (the so-called head of the Russian-occupied Crimea – ed.) reacted very quickly. We know there was a fire there. Measures are being taken. The situation is being clarified. I can't say more for now."

Advertisement:

Background: Aksyonov claimed that a "fire" had occurred at the landfill in the Kirov district and that the investigative authorities would establish its cause.He announced the evacuation of residents from four settlements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: