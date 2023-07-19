Odesa can be protected by additional SAMP/T or Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE "STRIKES" ON ODESSA ON 19 JULY. PHOTO OF THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

To protect Odesa from the air, Ukraine needs additional SAMP/T or Patriot air defence systems.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday after meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, writes Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "There are two systems today. I was negotiating with President Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni when we got SAMP/T. We won't say now where those systems are, but they work, they work great.

If we had appropriate additional systems, they would protect the infrastructure of Odesa and not only the port infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Or Patriot systems… You also know very well who gave us these systems. But all this is still not enough to protect the relevant infrastructure."

Background:

For reference: Ukrainian air defence cannot shoot down X-22 and Onyx missiles. Modern systems supplied by international partners are not enough to "close the sky" over Ukraine.

The Air Force stressed that Ukraine cannot deploy air defence along the entire border, so it needs modern modifications of the F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!