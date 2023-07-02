All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office comments on restoration of water supply after explosion on Kakhovka HPP

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 18:13
President's Office comments on restoration of water supply after explosion on Kakhovka HPP
stock photo: Pixabay

The water supply system in Nikopol is still only 30% operational due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). In the city of Kryvyi Rih, water is supplied hourly, and people are being given bottled water in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Kuleba has commented on the progress in restoring water supply in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts after the Kakhovka HPP dam was blown up, as well as restoring water supply in Donetsk Oblast that was disrupted by attacks.

Advertisement:

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, centralised water supply to Pokrov has been gradually restored since 2 July. In the coming days, the chlorine levels in the water will be higher than usual, but in a week, the residents will be able to get a stable water supply.

In Nikopol, the water supply system is operating at 30% capacity. Despite the Russian attacks, the entire system is being restored and modernised. It is planned to restore the water supply to all residents within five days.

"There will be water in the taps in Marhanets as well. It will take a little more time as the water supply system is being installed," said Kuleba.

In Kryvyi Rih, water is supplied hourly. The construction of the Inhulets-Pivdenne water main continues, it is a large-scale project that will supply water to two districts.

In addition, water is constantly supplied to the hromadas in the oblast. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In Kherson Oblast, the situation with water supply is tense in Mylove hromada, Novovorontsovka hromada and the city of Beryslav. Work is underway to restore the full water supply in the area as soon as possible. Bottled water is being distributed to people on a daily basis – the townspeople have already received about 40,000 litres.

Also, a mobile water purification filter with a capacity of up to 30,000 litres per day will be installed in Beryslav over the next week.

In Kherson, in the Ostriv neighbourhood, the centralised water supply is connected for technical needs. "In a couple of days, there will be drinking water in the taps," Kuleba promised.

He has also said that the water supply is being restored in Donetsk Oblast, where the water supply system is not fully operational due to constant attacks.

Due to the dam of the Karlivka Reservoir in Pokrovsk being destroyed in May, water is supplied on an hourly basis. Regular water deliveries to people have also been arranged there.

Water supply from the Karlivka reservoir is expected to be restored by mid-July.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: