President's Office comments on restoration of water supply after explosion on Kakhovka HPP

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 18:13
stock photo: Pixabay

The water supply system in Nikopol is still only 30% operational due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). In the city of Kryvyi Rih, water is supplied hourly, and people are being given bottled water in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Kuleba has commented on the progress in restoring water supply in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts after the Kakhovka HPP dam was blown up, as well as restoring water supply in Donetsk Oblast that was disrupted by attacks.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, centralised water supply to Pokrov has been gradually restored since 2 July. In the coming days, the chlorine levels in the water will be higher than usual, but in a week, the residents will be able to get a stable water supply.

In Nikopol, the water supply system is operating at 30% capacity. Despite the Russian attacks, the entire system is being restored and modernised. It is planned to restore the water supply to all residents within five days.

"There will be water in the taps in Marhanets as well. It will take a little more time as the water supply system is being installed," said Kuleba.

In Kryvyi Rih, water is supplied hourly. The construction of the Inhulets-Pivdenne water main continues, it is a large-scale project that will supply water to two districts.

In addition, water is constantly supplied to the hromadas in the oblast. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In Kherson Oblast, the situation with water supply is tense in Mylove hromada, Novovorontsovka hromada and the city of Beryslav. Work is underway to restore the full water supply in the area as soon as possible. Bottled water is being distributed to people on a daily basis – the townspeople have already received about 40,000 litres.

Also, a mobile water purification filter with a capacity of up to 30,000 litres per day will be installed in Beryslav over the next week.

In Kherson, in the Ostriv neighbourhood, the centralised water supply is connected for technical needs. "In a couple of days, there will be drinking water in the taps," Kuleba promised.

He has also said that the water supply is being restored in Donetsk Oblast, where the water supply system is not fully operational due to constant attacks.

Due to the dam of the Karlivka Reservoir in Pokrovsk being destroyed in May, water is supplied on an hourly basis. Regular water deliveries to people have also been arranged there.

Water supply from the Karlivka reservoir is expected to be restored by mid-July.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

