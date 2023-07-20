All Sections
Our will to win is stronger than any Russian missiles – Zelenskyy

Iryna BalachukThursday, 20 July 2023, 12:17
Our will to win is stronger than any Russian missiles – Zelenskyy
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN NIGHT ATTACK ON ODESA. PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Ukrainians will make it through the difficult times of war and stand up to the strikes of the evil country of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Ukrainian President on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Odesa. Mykolaiv. Russian terrorists continue their attempts to destroy the life of our country. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead... My condolences to families and friends!

Advertisement:

But the evil state has no missiles that are more powerful than our will to save lives, support each other and win."

Details: The president thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who defend the country, all those involved in eliminating the aftermath of the Russian terror, and all those who restore what Russia destroyed.

"Together we will make it through this terrible time. And we will withstand the attacks of Russian evil," Zelenskyy summed up.

Background:

  • On the night of 20 July, Russians attacked the southern oblasts of Ukraine, particularly Odesa and Mykolaiv, firing 19 cruise missiles and deploying 19 kamikaze drones.
  • As a result of the Russian night attack, a 21-year-old man was killed in Odesa; another man was killed in Mykolaiv.  
  • Ukrainian air defence destroyed 18 out of 38 air targets launched by Russian invaders.

