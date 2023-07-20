Media show new satellite images of training grounds in Crimea, detonations continue

The Planet Labs satellite has recorded the aftermath of explosions at the military training ground in the Kirovske district of occupied Crimea; the Russians report that something continues to detonate on the site from time to time.

Source: Skhemy, a project of Radio Liberty; Tokyo University professor Hidenori Watanave on Twitter; Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: In particular, satellite images from 19 July show the aftermath of explosions and fires.

Military experts believe that there was an ammunition depot of the Russian army. It is located near the military training ground in the Kirovske district of Crimea.

At the same time, Russian propagandists, citing the Ministry of Emergencies, report that detonation is still taking place at the training ground, but "much less often". The Russians claim that "the situation is stabilising".

July 13 and 19, Satellite images of a Russian ammunition depot near the village of #Krynychky in #Crimea . It was blown up by a massive explosion.

Background:

On 19 July, it was revealed that a Russian training ground was on fire near the village of Krynychky, in the Kirovske district of occupied Crimea.

The occupation authorities do not name the causes of the fire and detonation of the ammunition depot, but the Russian-appointed puppet leader of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced an evacuation of the residents of four settlements in the depot’s vicinity. In addition, the Russians announced the closure of the Tavryda highway.

The fire was reported to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and he said that it was necessary to "uncover" its causes.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the explosions at the military training ground in Crimea.

