Airfield in Russian Ryazan Oblast attacked by drone again

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 21:21

Russian media outlets have reported that on the night of 19-20 July, an airfield in Ryazan Oblast of Russia was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle, presumably referring to the Dyagilevo airport, which was already attacked in December 2022.

Source: Baza, a Russian independent Telegram channel

Details: According to Baza's sources, the airfield in Ryazan Oblast was attacked at 03:00 on 20 July, at which time an explosion was heard. 

Later, a crater 10 centimetres in diameter and 1.5 centimetres deep was found in the area of the aircraft parking lot in Moscow Oblast, which could be the result of an explosion. 

"According to preliminary data, the explosion could have been carried out using a handmade quadcopter," Baza states.

According to the news outlet, there were no casualties.

Other sources have not reported the incident.

As it is known, the Dyagilevo military airfield is located in Ryazan Oblast of the Russian Federation, where the 43rd Centre for Combat Employment and Retraining of Personnel is stationed.

Background: 

  • On 5 December 2022, Russian media outlets reported that a fuel tanker exploded at an airfield near the Russian city of Ryazan, killing at least three people, and a drone crashed into bombers at an airfield in Saratov Oblast.  
  • At the time, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan Oblast and the Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast, where strategic bombers are stationed, had been attacked.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared photos of the aftermath of the strike on the airfield with strategic aircraft in Russia.

