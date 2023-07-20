All Sections
Chinese Foreign Ministry on the strike on Odesa: Part of the wall and windows were smashed in Consulate General

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 22:13
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China confirmed that the Chinese Consulate General located in this city also suffered from the strike on Odesa on 20 July. 

Source: Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

Details: When asked whether the Chinese Consulate General in Odesa was really damaged as a result of the Russian strike on Odesa with missiles and drones on 20 July, the Foreign Ministry spokesman answered in the affirmative. 

Quote: "An explosion happened near China’s Consulate-General in Odessa. The blast wave shook off parts of the wall surface and windowpanes.

The consulate staff had long left the premises and no one was hurt."

Details: The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that China is closely monitoring developments and keeping in touch with interested parties. 

"China is closely following the developments and staying in touch with the parties concerned. We will take all measures necessary to keep Chinese institutions and nationals safe in Ukraine," he stated.

Background: On the night of 20 July, Russian forces attacked Odesa, resulting in destruction and fire, with one person killed and two injured. 

Oleh Kiper, the Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, said that a Russian missile attack on Odesa damaged the building of the Chinese Consulate General in the city centre.

