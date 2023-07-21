Russian forces launch missile strike in Chernihiv Oblast, causing damage
Friday, 21 July 2023, 12:06
A Russian missile strike in Chernihiv Oblast has damaged the premises of a house of arts.
Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North)
Details: Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. The Operational Command North says that further information is being clarified.
Background: On the morning of 21 July, a large-scale air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat in the oblasts.
In particular, Oniks missiles were reportedly fired towards Odesa Oblast.
