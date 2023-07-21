Missile strike on house of culture in Chernihiv: body of second victim retrieved from under rubble

The body of a woman, the second victim of a Russian strike on the house of culture in Chernihiv, has been retrieved from under the rubble.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The body of a second woman has been retrieved from under the rubble of the house of culture."



On the morning of 21 July, air-raid warnings were issued in 14 oblasts of Ukraine due to the danger of missile strikes.

Later, the head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, said that the building of the house of culture was damaged in the missile strike on Chernihiv Oblast. The body of one of the employees was uncovered from under the rubble.

