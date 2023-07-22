All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 4 civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 08:24
Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 4 civilians
New-York in Donetsk Oblast, Stock photo: NOVYNARNia

As a result of the Russian attack on the settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 July, at least four civilians were killed.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: On 21 July, around 19:05, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation bombed the city of New-York. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used FAB-250 aerial bombs against the residents.

As a result of the attack, four residents were killed, including a couple; the remains of their bodies were recovered by emergency workers from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Advertisement:

In addition, three more civilians were injured, in particular a woman whose husband was killed. They are in the hospital.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged by blast waves.

The number of people killed and injured is being determined.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: On 21 July, the Office of the President reported on the attack, but there was no information about the casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
Donetsk region
Russians strike New-York in Donetsk Oblast, local residents wounded
Russians kill two children in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces injured 10 civilians in Donetsk Oblast and 1 in Kherson Oblast over the past day
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: