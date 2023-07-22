All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 4 civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 08:24
Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 4 civilians
New-York in Donetsk Oblast, Stock photo: NOVYNARNia

As a result of the Russian attack on the settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 July, at least four civilians were killed.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: On 21 July, around 19:05, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation bombed the city of New-York. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used FAB-250 aerial bombs against the residents.

Advertisement:

As a result of the attack, four residents were killed, including a couple; the remains of their bodies were recovered by emergency workers from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

In addition, three more civilians were injured, in particular a woman whose husband was killed. They are in the hospital.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged by blast waves.

The number of people killed and injured is being determined.

Background: On 21 July, the Office of the President reported on the attack, but there was no information about the casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: