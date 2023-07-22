Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 4 civilians

As a result of the Russian attack on the settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 July, at least four civilians were killed.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 21 July, around 19:05, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation bombed the city of New-York. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used FAB-250 aerial bombs against the residents.

As a result of the attack, four residents were killed, including a couple; the remains of their bodies were recovered by emergency workers from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

In addition, three more civilians were injured, in particular a woman whose husband was killed. They are in the hospital.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged by blast waves.

The number of people killed and injured is being determined.

Background: On 21 July, the Office of the President reported on the attack, but there was no information about the casualties.

