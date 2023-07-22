Russian attack on New-York in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 4 civilians
As a result of the Russian attack on the settlement of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 July, at least four civilians were killed.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: On 21 July, around 19:05, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation bombed the city of New-York. Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used FAB-250 aerial bombs against the residents.
As a result of the attack, four residents were killed, including a couple; the remains of their bodies were recovered by emergency workers from under the rubble of the destroyed building.
In addition, three more civilians were injured, in particular a woman whose husband was killed. They are in the hospital.
Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged by blast waves.
The number of people killed and injured is being determined.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Background: On 21 July, the Office of the President reported on the attack, but there was no information about the casualties.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!