Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast, air defence systems respond
After 03:00 on 27 July, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, and air defence systems were reported to be responding.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Air defence is responding.
Stay in the shelters! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"
Background: The Ukrainian Air Force stated that at around 19:00 on 26 July, several Russian MiG-31K fighter jets took off and fired four Kh-47 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles at Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
The Russian cruise missiles that reached Ukraine on Wednesday evening were aimed at Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as well.
There is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers are based. They are carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.
