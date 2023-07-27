Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast, air defence systems respond

After 03:00 on 27 July, explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, and air defence systems were reported to be responding.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Air defence is responding.

Stay in the shelters! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force stated that at around 19:00 on 26 July, several Russian MiG-31K fighter jets took off and fired four Kh-47 Kinzhal aerial ballistic missiles at Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The Russian cruise missiles that reached Ukraine on Wednesday evening were aimed at Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, as well.

There is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers are based. They are carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

