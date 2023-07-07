All Sections
Another example of Kremlin's brutality – Blinken about Russian attack on Lviv

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 02:58
Another example of Kremlin's brutality – Blinken about Russian attack on Lviv
ANTONY BLINKEN, PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reacted to Russia's night attack on Lviv.

Source: Blinken on Twitter

Quote: "Russia’s attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv is yet another example of the Kremlin’s brutality."

Details: Blinken noted that this is "why support for Ukraine’s defence against the Kremlin’s aggression is vital".

He once again emphasised the steadfast commitment of the US to Ukraine.

Background:

