Soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts after flooding: first results

95% of the first soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts in areas where the water has completely receded after the flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant meet hygiene requirements.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health

Quote: "The first 23 soil samples have been taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts in areas where the water has completely receded after the flooding.

The tests will help determine the level of soil contamination, in particular, the presence of toxic substances and the level of parasitic contamination.

As of 4 July, 95% of the samples meet hygiene requirements. In 5% of the samples taken in the area of the Kherson river port, parasitological indicators were exceeded."

Details: The Ministry of Health explained that these are indicators of parasitic worm eggs and the presence of intestinal cysts in the samples, which can cause gastroenteritis or dysentery. These infectious diseases are transmitted through contact with contaminated substances.

To prevent infection, it is important for people to avoid contact with contaminated soil, particularly when cultivating land for agricultural purposes, and not to eat contaminated fruit and vegetables or use water from wells in the contaminated area.

If you experience symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or other signs of illness, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

