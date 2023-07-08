All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts after flooding: first results

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 July 2023, 23:50
Soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts after flooding: first results

95% of the first soil samples taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts in areas where the water has completely receded after the flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant meet hygiene requirements.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Health

Quote: "The first 23 soil samples have been taken in Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts in areas where the water has completely receded after the flooding.

The tests will help determine the level of soil contamination, in particular, the presence of toxic substances and the level of parasitic contamination.

Advertisement:

As of 4 July, 95% of the samples meet hygiene requirements. In 5% of the samples taken in the area of the Kherson river port, parasitological indicators were exceeded."

Details: The Ministry of Health explained that these are indicators of parasitic worm eggs and the presence of intestinal cysts in the samples, which can cause gastroenteritis or dysentery. These infectious diseases are transmitted through contact with contaminated substances.

To prevent infection, it is important for people to avoid contact with contaminated soil, particularly when cultivating land for agricultural purposes, and not to eat contaminated fruit and vegetables or use water from wells in the contaminated area.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

If you experience symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or other signs of illness, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Read also: Everything you need to know about the Kakhovka HPP disaster

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: