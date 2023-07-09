All Sections
Germany afraid of war with Russia so it wants to postpone Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 03:42
Germany afraid of war with Russia so it wants to postpone Ukraine's accession to NATO
At the summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July, Germany plans to insist on postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO, as it fears that this step could lead to a war between the Alliance and Russia.

Source: Telegraph referring to its source

Details: According to the Telegraph's source from NATO, Berlin will use the Alliance's summit in Vilnius to urge a focus on security guarantees for Ukraine rather than offers of membership.

Quote from the source: "Berlin is stand-offish at the prospect of offering [Ukraine – ed.] immediate membership [in NATO]. It wants a process and time to develop guarantees to essentially block membership.

Berlin doesn’t want to see Vladimir Putin potentially test Article 5."

For reference: According to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, if any NATO member state is a victim of an armed attack, all other Allies will consider the act of violence to be an armed attack against them all and will take measures they deem necessary to assist the attacked NATO country.

Background:

  • During a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ukraine deserves to be a NATO member.
  • Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance after the war is over.
  • Joe Biden said that Ukraine's accession to NATO could be considered only after the war is over.
  • Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is convinced that Ukraine will be able to become a NATO member, as the Alliance countries are interested in Ukraine's accession due to its successful experience in confronting Russia.

Advertisement: