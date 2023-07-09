All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany afraid of war with Russia so it wants to postpone Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 03:42
Germany afraid of war with Russia so it wants to postpone Ukraine's accession to NATO
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

At the summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July, Germany plans to insist on postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO, as it fears that this step could lead to a war between the Alliance and Russia.

Source: Telegraph referring to its source

Details: According to the Telegraph's source from NATO, Berlin will use the Alliance's summit in Vilnius to urge a focus on security guarantees for Ukraine rather than offers of membership.

Advertisement:

Quote from the source: "Berlin is stand-offish at the prospect of offering [Ukraine – ed.] immediate membership [in NATO]. It wants a process and time to develop guarantees to essentially block membership.

Berlin doesn’t want to see Vladimir Putin potentially test Article 5."

For reference: According to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, if any NATO member state is a victim of an armed attack, all other Allies will consider the act of violence to be an armed attack against them all and will take measures they deem necessary to assist the attacked NATO country.

Background:

  • During a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ukraine deserves to be a NATO member.
  • Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if Ukraine becomes a member of the Alliance after the war is over.
  • Joe Biden said that Ukraine's accession to NATO could be considered only after the war is over.
  • Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is convinced that Ukraine will be able to become a NATO member, as the Alliance countries are interested in Ukraine's accession due to its successful experience in confronting Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: