Attack on Lviv Oblast: 15 wounded and 40 houses damaged

As a result of the attack on the Lviv Oblast, 15 people were injured, including at least one child, and about 40 houses have been damaged.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service

Quote from Kozytskyi: "15 people were injured. The youngest victim is 10 years old, and the oldest is 72. Most of the victims have scratches and cuts due to broken windows and bruises. Five people were hospitalised.

The invaders damaged about 40 houses."

Advertisement:

Details: Kozytskyi said that the Russians attacked Lviv Oblast with missiles between 05:20 and 05:30 in the morning. Air defence forces shot down one missile, and six more reached their targets.

In Lviv, 20 buildings in the Zaliznychnyi district were destroyed. Most of them were on Kakhovska and Paton streets. There were fires, and windows and roofs have been damaged. Windows were smashed in the Monada Medical College in Lviv, and three buildings of an industrial business caught fire.

One of the missiles hit the premises of a kindergarten, and the building of the kindergarten has been damaged.

In Stavchany, Lviv district, 15 residential buildings in the private sector have been damaged, six of them significantly. Cars have also been damaged. In the village of Sukhovolia, Lviv district, four residential buildings in the private sector have been damaged by missile fragments. There were no casualties.

As of now, the damaged buildings are being inspected, and the services are dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

Kozytskyi also said that residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged can apply for compensation for repairs on the Diia platform. The maximum amount of compensation is UAH 200,000 (USD 5,396).

Background:

In the morning of 15 August, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders’ missiles hit an industrial business in Lutsk (three people were killed), residential buildings in Lviv, and a business in Dnipro (a fire broke out,and two people were injured). Explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi and Smila, Cherkasy Oblast.

Earlier, 10 people were reported injured in Lviv Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!