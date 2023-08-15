Russians hit Smila in Cherkasy Oblast with missiles: part of city without water

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Cherkasy Oblast on the morning of 15 August, causing destruction but no casualties, and part of the city of Smila has been left without water.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "The enemy launched missile attacks on our Cherkasy Oblast in the morning. In particular, a missile hit premises belonging to a private business in Smila. Another hit a medical facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Details: Taburets added that the Russians had damaged the water and heat supply networks, so currently part of Smila is without water.

Law enforcement and utility services are working at the scene.

Background:

The Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 14-15 August. Russian missiles hit an industrial facility in Lutsk (three people were killed), residential buildings in Lviv, and a business in Dnipro (a fire broke out, and two people were injured).

In addition, the air defence system responded in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles at around 04:00 on 15 August 2023, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!