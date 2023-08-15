Russians hit Smila in Cherkasy Oblast with missiles: part of city without water

Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Cherkasy Oblast on the morning of 15 August, causing destruction but no casualties, and part of the city of Smila has been left without water.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "The enemy launched missile attacks on our Cherkasy Oblast in the morning. In particular, a missile hit premises belonging to a private business in Smila. Another hit a medical facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Details: Taburets added that the Russians had damaged the water and heat supply networks, so currently part of Smila is without water.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement and utility services are working at the scene.

Background:

The Russians launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 14-15 August. Russian missiles hit an industrial facility in Lutsk (three people were killed), residential buildings in Lviv, and a business in Dnipro (a fire broke out, and two people were injured).

In addition, the air defence system responded in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 air- and sea-based missiles at around 04:00 on 15 August 2023, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!