"Leasing" Crimea to Russia is impossible, as they will promptly insist on becoming owners – senior Ukrainian official

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, has said "leasing" Ukrainian Crimea to the Russians is impossible, as they will soon demand to become its owners.

Source: Danilov in an interview with an Italian newspaper La Repubblica

Details: "They were our tenants once: they will soon demand to own what they rent."

Details: During the interview, Danilov was asked whether autonomy for the demilitarised Donbas [Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts] was possible with UN guarantees and Ukrainian sovereignty. He replied that Crimea's autonomy was enough for Ukraine.

Quote: "Do you remember what was in the Budapest Memorandum? The best guarantee of territorial integrity will be when the Ukrainian authorities regain full and unconditional control of all occupied territories, including Donetsk and Luhansk."

Details: Danilov also said he was confident that Ukraine would emerge victorious in the war and that Russia would be defeated on Ukrainian soil.

Background: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, stresses that international partners are not pushing Ukraine to "peace talks" with the aggressor state of Russia.

Danilov stated that Russia has no actual plans to rebuild Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories and wants to turn them into a "grey zone".

