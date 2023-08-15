All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Leasing" Crimea to Russia is impossible, as they will promptly insist on becoming owners – senior Ukrainian official

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 14:04
Leasing Crimea to Russia is impossible, as they will promptly insist on becoming owners – senior Ukrainian official

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, has said "leasing" Ukrainian Crimea to the Russians is impossible, as they will soon demand to become its owners.

Source: Danilov in an interview with an Italian newspaper La Repubblica

Details: "They were our tenants once: they will soon demand to own what they rent."

Details: During the interview, Danilov was asked whether autonomy for the demilitarised Donbas [Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts] was possible with UN guarantees and Ukrainian sovereignty. He replied that Crimea's autonomy was enough for Ukraine.

Quote: "Do you remember what was in the Budapest Memorandum? The best guarantee of territorial integrity will be when the Ukrainian authorities regain full and unconditional control of all occupied territories, including Donetsk and Luhansk."

Details: Danilov also said he was confident that Ukraine would emerge victorious in the war and that Russia would be defeated on Ukrainian soil.

Background: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, stresses that international partners are not pushing Ukraine to "peace talks" with the aggressor state of Russia.

Danilov stated that Russia has no actual plans to rebuild Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories and wants to turn them into a "grey zone".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: