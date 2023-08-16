All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Belarus planning to visit military facilities

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 13:19
Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Belarus planning to visit military facilities
Li Shangfu, photo: GETTY IMAGES

Li Shangfu, Minister of National Defence of China, arrived on an official visit to Belarus and plans to discuss military cooperation.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian news outlet 

Quote: "During the three-day visit, the Chinese government official is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Belarusian Defence Department to discuss current issues of bilateral military cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

Advertisement:

Details: The Chinese official is expected to visit a number of military facilities in Belarus.

Earlier, the press office of the Defence Ministry of China reported that the Minister would take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on 14-19 August and then travel to Belarus, where he would meet with the president.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • The Minister of Defence of China spoke at the Russian forum, where he stated that the countries had developed strategic cooperation and declared China's readiness for further cooperation.
  • Sergei Shoigu, the aggressor country's Defence Minister, met with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in New Delhi, where a meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is taking place.
  • On 26 April, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone call with Xi Jinping the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: