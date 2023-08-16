Chinese Defence Minister arrives in Belarus planning to visit military facilities

Li Shangfu, Minister of National Defence of China, arrived on an official visit to Belarus and plans to discuss military cooperation.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian news outlet

Quote: "During the three-day visit, the Chinese government official is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Belarusian Defence Department to discuss current issues of bilateral military cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

Details: The Chinese official is expected to visit a number of military facilities in Belarus.

Earlier, the press office of the Defence Ministry of China reported that the Minister would take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on 14-19 August and then travel to Belarus, where he would meet with the president.

Background:

The Minister of Defence of China spoke at the Russian forum, where he stated that the countries had developed strategic cooperation and declared China's readiness for further cooperation.

Sergei Shoigu, the aggressor country's Defence Minister, met with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in New Delhi, where a meeting of the defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is taking place.

On 26 April, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone call with Xi Jinping the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!