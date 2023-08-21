All Sections
Russian Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily suspend operations

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukMonday, 21 August 2023, 09:50
PHOTO: VNUKOVO WEBSITE

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily stopped take-offs and landings on the morning of 21 August.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS, referring to the airport press service

Details: TASS noted that some flights were diverted to other airports for security reasons.

Ria Novosti reports that Moscow Domodedovo airport has introduced temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft starting at 06:26.

This was reportedly done to provide additional security measures.

Updated: Later, Russian media outlets reported that Vnukovo and Domodedovo resumed normal operations at 08:30.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that an electronic warfare system had downed a Ukrainian drone on the morning of 21 August in Moscow Oblast.

