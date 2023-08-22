All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine may receive armoured vehicles from Bulgaria in October

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 10:02
Ukraine may receive armoured vehicles from Bulgaria in October
ARMOURED VEHICLES IN BULGARIAN WAREHOUSES. PHOTO: FACEBOOK PAGE FOR IVAIL MIRCHEV, DEPUTY FROM PP-DB BLOCK

Bulgaria intends to start supplying about 100 units of Soviet-style armoured vehicles to Ukraine in late September or early October.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Radio Svoboda (Liberty) and Ukrinform

Details: Bulgarian Defence Minister Teodor Tagarev, during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Odesa, expressed his belief that "this will be one of the priorities" as soon as the Bulgarian parliament returns to session in September.

Quote from Tagarev: "And by the end of September, by the beginning of October, we will already have ratification of this agreement. And I think that then the transfer (of armoured vehicles) can begin."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the minister, the fact that the armoured vehicles are in the warehouses of the Bulgarian Interior Ministry is slowing down the process of their supply, as the ministry has to sign an agreement with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and submit it to parliament for ratification in order to start deliveries.

During the meeting, Reznikov and Tagarev also discussed possible bilateral military cooperation: strengthening air defence systems, the possibility of training the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bulgaria and the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers in Sofia.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • On 16 August, the Bulgarian government confirmed that Bulgaria will join the G7 declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Earlier, the government in Sofia approved a draft agreement between the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on the donation of armoured vehicles.
  • The parliamentary majority in Bulgaria approved the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine in the form of about 100 Soviet-style armoured personnel carriers on 21 July.
  • The APCs (Armoured personnel carriers) have been in the possession of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs since the 1980s. Additional assistance may also be established in a separate intergovernmental agreement between Kyiv and Sofia.
  • This is the first time that the Bulgarian side has transferred armoured vehicles to Kyiv directly, rather than through intermediaries, as it had done before.
  • At the end of June, Bulgaria approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, the details of which were not disclosed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: