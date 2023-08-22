Zelenskyy discusses new defence support and grain exports with Croatian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic during an informal summit of the Western Balkans in Athens.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that they discussed the new defence support package, grain exports, in particular through Croatia's Danube and Adriatic ports, and the issue of clearing mines.

Чудова зустріч із Прем’єр-міністром Хорватії Андреєм Пленковичем @AndrejPlenkovic.



Новий пакет оборонної підтримки. Експорт зерна, зокрема через дунайські й адріатичні порти Хорватії.



Гуманітарне розмінування. Вдячний Хорватії за допомогу Україні та глобальне лідерство в цій… pic.twitter.com/Vu7thrI2AW — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 22, 2023

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Great meeting with Andrej Plenkovic. I thank Croatia for assisting Ukraine and leading relevant global efforts."

More details: At the same time, Plenkovic confirmed these topics of conversation with Zelenskyy on Twitter and expressed support for the Ukrainian people.

Susret s predsjednikom @ZelenskyyUa. Hrvatska snažno podupire #Ukraine i ukrajinski narod koji pokazuje iznimnu hrabrost u obrani slobode i demokracije! Razgovaramo o daljnjoj političkoj, gospodarskoj, vojnoj i humanitarnoj pomoći te korištenju 🇭🇷 luka za izvoz 🇺🇦 žitarica. pic.twitter.com/NckDveZHBO — Andrej Plenković (@AndrejPlenkovic) August 22, 2023

Quote from Plenkovic: "Croatia strongly supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who show exceptional courage in defending freedom and democracy!"

Background: On Monday, the Ukrainian president arrived in Greece to participate in the Balkans summit.

Earlier, Ukraine and Croatia agreed to export Ukrainian grain during the visit of Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, which was complicated after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Prior to that, Croatia said it was ready to offer its infrastructure for the export of Ukrainian grain via alternative routes after Russia suspended the grain deal.

