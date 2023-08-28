All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Scholz reveals details of talks with Putin: conspiracy theories and odd reaction to sanctions

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 16:29
Scholz reveals details of talks with Putin: conspiracy theories and odd reaction to sanctions
Olaf Schol and Vladimir Putin. photo: GETTY IMAGES

Journalist Stephan Lamby has gained access to the transcript of a conversation between German Сhancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron during which they discussed their talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing German media outlet Bild, which referenced the transcript

The talks between Scholz and Putin were held on 4 March 2022, day nine of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Scholz revealed in his conversation with Macron that the situation "is not getting better".

"There is something that concerns me more than the talks: he [Putin] does not complain about the sanctions at all. I don’t know if he mentioned them in his conversation with you. But he did not mention them at all to me," Scholz told Macron, who replied: "He didn’t to me either."

The German chancellor remarked that Putin was imposing his vision of Ukraine again: "He was sharing all his ideas on how to find a compromise. He was talking about demilitarisation and denazification [of Ukraine – ed.]".

After that, he said, Putin "asked me to recognise Crimea as a part of Russia" and recognise the independence of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

"When I asked him whether a meeting about Ukraine will be held at some point with you, me, Zelenskyy and him, Putin, he did not completely refuse. But he named two conditions. Firstly, it must not be a reason for a ceasefire. And he only talked about three of us: you, me and him. Not Zelenskyy," Scholz revealed.

He added that Putin also talked about conspiracy theories: "He then stated that the Ukrainian delegation went to Poland because they wanted to talk to the US president to receive their instructions."

In response, Macron said: "That is very similar to the conversation I had with him [Putin – ed.] yesterday."

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor Robert Gabeck was indignant about the fact that the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), unlike other intelligence agencies, was mistaken in its assessment of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Moreover, Scholz stated in May that he planned to talk to Putin again one day, though he did not give an approximate date of when this might happen.

The Kremlin complained in February that Macron and Scholz had not called Putin for a long time.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: