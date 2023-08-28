All Sections
Farewell to legendary fallen pilot Juice to take place in Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 16:35
Farewell to legendary fallen pilot Juice to take place in Kyiv
Andrii “Juice” Pilshchykov. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

On 29 August, Kyiv will bid farewell to military pilot Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Melania Podoliak, Andrii’s girlfriend, on Telegram

Quote: "It will be possible to say goodbye to Juice and support his mother and relatives at 11:00 tomorrow, in the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church at 5 Mykilsko-Slobidska Street, Kyiv."

Read more: Plane-spotting in the weeds, unwanted fame, and the Ghost of Kyiv made out of Lego. Andrii Pilshchykov's mother tells the story of her son's life

Details: Melania also posted a photo of an impromptu memorial near the Ghost of Kyiv mural in Ukraine’s capital. People have been leaving flowers and candles there.

Background:

  • On 26 August, it was reported that Andrii Pilshchykov, a famous pilot who went by the alias Juice, and two other pilots had been killed in a collision between two Ukrainian training and combat aircraft in Zhytomyr Oblast on the evening of 25 August. The Vasylkiv Tactical Aircraft Brigade reported that, in addition to Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov, Viacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin were also killed.
  • The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the plane crash.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all the circumstances of the training aircraft crash in Zhytomyr Oblast that killed the three pilots will be established.
  • The State Bureau of Investigation has reported that the avenues of investigation include technical malfunction of the aircraft, pilot error, and a violation of the organisation of flights. The crash occurred when two planes collided during a turnaround manoeuvre.

Note: Captain Andrii Pilshchykov, alias "Juice", who hailed from Kharkiv, dedicated eight years of his life to aviation. When the full-scale war began he already had over 500 flight hours under his belt, gained while completing combat missions in challenging conditions. He had received numerous state and institutional awards.

He was a pilot in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Central Air Command. The collective image of the pilots of this brigade has been dubbed the "Ghost of Kyiv" for their courageous actions while defending the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast from Russian aircraft.

Pilshchykov frequently spoke to Western media and lobbied for the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. 

