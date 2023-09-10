Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be arrested in Brazil if he attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next year.

Source: Lula, in a comment to journalists on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi, quoted by Reuters

Quote: "I believe that Putin can go easily to Brazil. What I can say to you is that if I'm president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there's no way he will be arrested."

Background:

On 17 March 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.

All member states of the International Criminal Court are now legally obliged to detain and bring Putin to trial. German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has announced that he would execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.

On 6 April, the Brazilian President suggested that Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia to end the war.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Ukraine is not trading its territories.

