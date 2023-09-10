All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 07:04
Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be arrested in Brazil if he attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next year.

Source: Lula, in a comment to journalists on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi, quoted by Reuters

Quote: "I believe that Putin can go easily to Brazil. What I can say to you is that if I'm president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there's no way he will be arrested."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 17 March 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court are now legally obliged to detain and bring Putin to trial. German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has announced that he would execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot on German soil.
  • On 6 April, the Brazilian President suggested that Ukraine should cede Crimea to Russia to end the war.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responded by saying that Ukraine is not trading its territories.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: