Brazilian President wants to bring Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiations at UN General Assembly

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 07:58
Brazilian President wants to bring Zelenskyy and Putin to negotiations at UN General Assembly
LULA DA SILVA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said he intends to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin "to the negotiating table" at the UN General Assembly.

Source: Lula in an interview to Indian media, quoted by CNN

Quote: "We will have the United Nations General Assembly on 19 September. This is the place to discuss war. This is the place to discuss peace. This is the place to bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table."

"The G20 was created after the 2008 crisis and facilitated discussions on economic issues, the Bretton Woods institutions, the World Bank and the IMF. So we don't think it's the right place to discuss war here in India."

Details: Lula reiterated that Brazil "will not be drawn into a war" but intends to be present at peace talks.

The G20 managed to break the deadlock between the G7 and the Russia-China alliance and reached a consensus on the publication of the final document of the leaders' summit held in New Delhi, India.

The document, however, was not firm on the war in Ukraine and did not contain the tone of condemnation of the Russian invasion that the United States, the G7 and the European Union have been advocating for.

Russia is mentioned in the document only in the context of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that was suspended in July this year. 

Background: Lula da Silva said that Putin would not be arrested in Brazil if he attended the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next year.

