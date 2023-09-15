Russia searches for Ukraine's bombers after attacks on Crimea

Russian commanders were launching drones towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 14-15 September in an attempt to find Ukrainian bombers after the events in occupied Crimea.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 15 September

Quote: "Khmelnytskyi Oblast was under attack. We understand what the enemy is looking for: where the command hid our bombers after the events that took place recently in our sea near Crimea."

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which damaged two ships.

Defense Express, a Ukrainian outlet, reported that the Minsk large amphibious assault ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine had been put out of service for a long time or even completely destroyed.

Media outlets reported that Ukraine had used UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to carry out the attack.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for carrying out the attack on Sevastopol.

