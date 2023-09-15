All Sections
Ukrainian defenders release footage of mop-up of Andriivka

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 15 September 2023, 17:11
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have shared footage from their battle against the Russian occupiers in the liberated settlement of Andriivka, near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "After the commanders of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Russian Federation were killed, some of the occupiers were still hiding in the encircled village.

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade launched a UAV with a loudspeaker into the sky and the commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion issued the enemy with an ultimatum: captivity or death.

Some of the occupiers surrendered as a result of the combat operation." 

Background: 

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on 15 September that the Armed Forces had gained control of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast following assault operations and were continuing to conduct offensive operations. They also had partial success near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.
  • The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported that a Russian garrison was encircled and completely destroyed in Andriivka. Capturing and holding this settlement will be the key to a breakthrough on the right flank of Bakhmut.

