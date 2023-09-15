All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders release footage of mop-up of Andriivka

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 15 September 2023, 17:11
Ukrainian defenders release footage of mop-up of Andriivka
SCREENSHOT

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have shared footage from their battle against the Russian occupiers in the liberated settlement of Andriivka, near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Quote: "After the commanders of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Russian Federation were killed, some of the occupiers were still hiding in the encircled village.

Advertisement:

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade launched a UAV with a loudspeaker into the sky and the commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion issued the enemy with an ultimatum: captivity or death.

Some of the occupiers surrendered as a result of the combat operation." 

Background: 

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on 15 September that the Armed Forces had gained control of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast following assault operations and were continuing to conduct offensive operations. They also had partial success near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.
  • The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported that a Russian garrison was encircled and completely destroyed in Andriivka. Capturing and holding this settlement will be the key to a breakthrough on the right flank of Bakhmut.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: