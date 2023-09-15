All Sections
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports on liberation of Andriivka: Russian brigade is in tatters

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 15 September 2023, 09:43
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports on liberation of Andriivka: Russian brigade is in tatters
Stock photo: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have reported that the Russian garrison in Andriivka had been surrounded and smashed to pieces, and the capture and liberation of the village would be the key to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut.

Source: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has liberated the village of Andriivka. The 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation is in tatters! 

As a result of a lightning-fast operation, the Russian garrison in Andriivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces and destroyed. In two days, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade disposed of:

  • the chief of the enemy’s brigade intelligence
  • three battalion commanders
  • and almost all the infantry of the 72nd brigade, along with officers and a significant amount of equipment."

Details: At the same time, fighting continues, and units of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade continue to consolidate their positions.

The number of dead and wounded amongst the Russians, as well as other interesting details of the operation, will be reported later.

The Ukrainian forces emphasised that the units of the Russian 72nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade had repeatedly suffered significant losses during clashes with Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade: "Now, after recovery and regrouping, the enemy has suffered a total failure."

Quote: "The capture and holding of the village of Andriivka is our way to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut, and the key to the success of the entire subsequent offensive.

We are paying a high price for the results of these battles. And the blood of each of our fighters will be repaid only with blood."

Background:

  • On 14 September, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar claimed that Ukraine's Defence Forces had liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front. The command of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially retracted her statement, saying it was wrong and premature.
  • Subsequently, Malyar explained this situation was caused by "a communication failure between several sources of information reporting directly from the scene."

On 15 September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Andriivka during their assault actions, are continuing their offensive, and have had partial success in the area of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

